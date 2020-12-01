Jean Fair Harrison -- Orangeburg

Jean was born in Orangeburg to the late Samuel Clyde Fair and the late Mildred Lide Fair. She remained a life-long resident of Orangeburg. After her graduation from Winthrop University and subsequent marriage, she taught first grade in Norway for a while before becoming a full-time wife and mother. She loved her family, her church, and her neighbors. Her children have always been thankful that she chose to make her family her career. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg where she was active in WMU and shared in teaching the Dorcas Sunday School Class for many years.