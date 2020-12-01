Jean Fair Harrison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jean Fair Harrison, 93, of Orangeburg, moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Nov. 25, 2020. Jean was the faithful wife of Thomas S. Harrison Jr. for 72 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
All visitors should be wearing a mask. The family requests that all guests may attend in casual dress attire.
Jean was born in Orangeburg to the late Samuel Clyde Fair and the late Mildred Lide Fair. She remained a life-long resident of Orangeburg. After her graduation from Winthrop University and subsequent marriage, she taught first grade in Norway for a while before becoming a full-time wife and mother. She loved her family, her church, and her neighbors. Her children have always been thankful that she chose to make her family her career. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg where she was active in WMU and shared in teaching the Dorcas Sunday School Class for many years.
Jean is survived by her husband, Thomas; three daughters, Linda H. Lamphier of Orangeburg, Beth H. Wannamaker (Larry) of St. Matthews, and MaryAnne H. Simpkins (Jack Barnett) of Owensboro, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Henry James Puckett (Amber), Mandy Puckett (Brian Lear), Jon Lamphier (Christie), Thomas Harrison (Toni), and Bari Hernandez (Hannah Tinsley); one step-grandson, Ashley Wannamaker (Lois); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one nephew and three nieces and their families.
She was predeceased by a son, Tommy Harrison, and one sister, Caroline F. Turley.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to these Orangeburg Healthcare professionals for their attentive care: Kindred Home Health; MSA Hospice: Chris Nettles, Dianne Jamison and Sylvia Haynes, in particular; Dr. Dion Franga, Dr. George E. Castro, Dr. Carl Brown, Dr. Margaret Grossman; Jean's First Baptist Church family, and special friend Alice Niziol.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mabry Cancer Center, Orangeburg County Council on Aging, Orangeburg Free Clinic, Samaritan's Purse, First Baptist Church, Orangeburg Lion's Club, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
