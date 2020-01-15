SANTEE -- Mrs. Jean Ezekiel Dantzler of Santee passed away after a sudden illness on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with her family by her side.
Services will be held at Providence United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 18, 2020. The family will receive guests from noon to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Mrs. Jean was the 13th child born to the late Aaron Ezekiel and Rosa Collins Ezekiel. She married Robert Dial Dantzler in 1958.
Mrs. Jean is survived by her children, Sammy Dantzler, Gailya D Askins (David), Sharon D Troutman (Aaron) and Sheila Holiday (Walter); beloved grandchildren David Askins (Ashley), Christopher Askins, Rebecca Askins, Hunter Harley, Hart Harley, Tyler Troutman, Gabrielle Troutman and Cayden Troutman, and great-grandson “Baby Dave” Askins who will be born within the coming month; brother Edison Ezekiel (Shirley); sister Evelyn Jackson (Warrington); and best friend and neighbor, Lizzie Wright. She was predeceased by brothers Lee Ezekiel, Earl Ezekiel, Ergle Ezekiel, twin infant brothers; sisters Eloise Sikes, Ertha Bair, Everett Ezekiel, and beloved twin sister Joan Simmons.
Mrs. Jean found joy in serving others in her community. She was an avid gardener, and found great solace in her camellias and azaleas. She passed her appreciation of flowers to all her children. Mrs. Jean was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 4833 Old State Road, (Providence Community) Holly Hill, SC 29059.
