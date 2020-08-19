Jean C. Fairey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jean C. Fairey, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Raiford Fairey Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Sunnyside Cemetery, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Jean was born in Columbia to the late Arthur Knowlton Cornelius and the late Louise Aileen Judy Cornelius. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah F. Lee (Jeffrey); two sons, Harold G. Fairey (Kris) and Clifton N. Fairey (Amy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Jesse Haltiwanger; and brother, Earl Ivey. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her sons, Harold Raiford Fairey III and Raiford Smoak Fairey.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.