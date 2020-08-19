Jean C. Fairey -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jean C. Fairey, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold Raiford Fairey Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Sunnyside Cemetery, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Jean was born in Columbia to the late Arthur Knowlton Cornelius and the late Louise Aileen Judy Cornelius. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah F. Lee (Jeffrey); two sons, Harold G. Fairey (Kris) and Clifton N. Fairey (Amy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Jesse Haltiwanger; and brother, Earl Ivey. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her sons, Harold Raiford Fairey III and Raiford Smoak Fairey.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

