Jean B. Wiles -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Jean B. Wiles, 82, of Cameron, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Cameron, with Pastor Eric Little officiating.

Mrs. Wiles was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Miriam Jean Zeigler Bozard. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and was married to the late Bobby Joe Wiles.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Wiles; a granddaughter, Shana (Dillon) Sheetz; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Joeann and Kaylee Elizabeth; sisters, Pat Williams, Nancy Wimberly and Linda (Hank) Jones; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Sonny Williams and William “Gus” Wimberly.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.