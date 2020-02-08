{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Jean B. Carpenter, 69, of Denmark, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments