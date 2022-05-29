JC Gardner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- JC Gardner, 87, husband of Jeanette Culler Gardner for 65 years, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Mr. Gardner was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Somerset, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Walter and Anna Gardner. JC joined the United Sates Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He served in France and Germany during the Korean Conflict, where he was assigned to the engineering corps. While serving his country in the army, he received the Good Conduct Medal. After being discharged from the army, Mr. Gardner became employed by Applied Engineering. He was also a past welding instructor at OC Tech. In 1964, Mr. Gardner became the founder and owner of Gardners Welding. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jay Culler Gardner;, sisters, Faye Gardner Sarver and Marlene Gardner Barron; and an aunt, Ruth Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Culler Gardner; children, Darlene (Hal) Huggins, Steven Gardner, David Gardner, Michael (Sheryl) Gardner, all of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Jason Gardner, Zackary (Elizabeth) Huggins, Allie (Eric) Bunch, Max (Savannah) Huggins, Emily Gardner, Morgan Gardner (Ross Fogle), Jaycee Gardner, Marlee Gardner; great-grandchildren, Corbett Huggins, Eden Huggins, Luke Huggins, Banning Bunch, Keller Bunch, Roman Bunch, Alexis Gunter, Kayden Gardner, Emalaine Fogle, Coastley Fogle; a number of nieces and nephews in Pennsylvaina; and his beloved dog, Pepper.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Home Health for their love, care and support.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Home Health, 1704 Village Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118, or to Limestone United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Agnes French, 1013 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Limestone United Methodist Church, Limestone Road, Wolfton community. Burial will follow with military honors at the church cemetery,
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Limestone United Methodist Church prior to the funeral service.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.