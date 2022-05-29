JC Gardner -- Orangeburg

Mr. Gardner was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Somerset, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Walter and Anna Gardner. JC joined the United Sates Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He served in France and Germany during the Korean Conflict, where he was assigned to the engineering corps. While serving his country in the army, he received the Good Conduct Medal. After being discharged from the army, Mr. Gardner became employed by Applied Engineering. He was also a past welding instructor at OC Tech. In 1964, Mr. Gardner became the founder and owner of Gardners Welding. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jay Culler Gardner;, sisters, Faye Gardner Sarver and Marlene Gardner Barron; and an aunt, Ruth Baker.