SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Jayontae R. Shivers, 22, of Santee, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. D. L. Grant is officiating.
Mr. Shivers passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Santee.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Family and friends may visit the residence of his grandmother, Sandrer Shivers, 1057 Harlin Street, Elloree, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
