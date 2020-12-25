Jay Harold Dahlgren Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jay Harold Dahlgren Sr., Master Chief, US Navy (Ret), 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Jay was married for over 58 years to the late Mary Rigano Dahlgren.

A small private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with full military honors.

CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and burial.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Jay was born in Mt. Pleasant , New York, son of the late Edward Joseph Dahlgren and Adeline Theresa Miles. He was the General Manager of Edisto Beverage of Orangeburg, and was a retired Master Chief in the U.S. Navy, and a veteran of Vietnam and Korea. Jay proudly served as the Commodore of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary since February 1992, and with the US Power Squadron since 1991 in Columbia.