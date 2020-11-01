Jay Gee Thompson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jay Gee Thompson Jr., 57, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Jay was born on May 23, 1963, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Jay Gee Thompson and the late Nancy Jean Breslin Thompson. He served in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Trawick Thompson of the home; son, Gabriel Champion (Camila) who is serving in the United States Navy in Japan; daughter, Stephanie Thompson (Michael Fedele) of Charleston; granddaughter, Allison Grace of Charleston; brothers, Michael Thompson (Kimberly) of King, North Carolina, Thomas Thompson (Sharla); one niece and two nephews.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.