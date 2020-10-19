Jasper E. Scott -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Jasper E. Scott, 63, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery, Bull Swamp Road in North.

Mr. Scott passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.