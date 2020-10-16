 Skip to main content
Jasper E. Scott -- North
Jasper E. Scott -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Jasper E. Scott, 63, of North passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.

