 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Adam Geiger -- Swansea
0 comments

Jason Adam Geiger -- Swansea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SWANSEA -- Jason Adam Geiger, 45, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jason was born on June 13, 1975, in Orangeburg, the son of John F. Geiger and Alice Hutto Geiger. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Rudolph Geiger; grandmother, Mildred Geiger; maternal grandfather, F. Raymond Hutto; and his grandmother, Helena F. Hutto.

He is survived by his children, Preston A. Geiger and Tatum N. Geiger; mother, Alice H. Geiger; father, John F. Geiger (Sue); brother, Joby Geiger (Kelley); and his beloved dog, “Pit.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 2310 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039, or to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends and family are encouraged to come by Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg to sign Jason's register book.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News