Jarquez Aphraion Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jarquez Aphraion Jenkins, 18, of 177 Ginger Lake Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Levon Mintz is officiating.

Mr. Jenkins passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Friends may call the residence or Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

