Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr. -- Norway

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr., 29, of Norway, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Youmans passed away Saturday, March 6.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandmother, Ms. Janie Tyler, 124 Springflower Drive, Norway. Please wear your mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.