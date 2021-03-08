 Skip to main content
Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr. -- Norway
Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr. -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr., 29, of Norway, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of his grandmother, Ms. Janie Tyler, 124 Springflower Drive in Norway.

Please wear your mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

