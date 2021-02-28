Jaqueline McKenzie Hiers -- Ehrhardt

Born Feb. 9, 1932, in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe McKenzie and Inez Priester McKenzie. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Herndon Stockyards in Ehrhardt and was also the secretary for many years for Andrew Jackson Academy. Mrs. Jackie, as everyone knew her, was the definition of a true Southern lady. She devoted her life to her Lord and her family. As a cattleman's wife, she helped make sure the farm was taken care of daily. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers and also loved to crochet. In true Southern fashion, she was an excellent cook who was known for her “mean” macaroni and cheese. She took great pride in being a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, always doting on them and taking care of them. Her faith in God was evident in her daily life but also through her devotion to her church. She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church, where she served as the church organist for over 60 years and served as the church secretary for over 30 years. To know Mrs. Jackie was to love her. Her kind nature, her loving heart and her sweet spirit was shown to everyone.