Jannis K. Cheeseboro -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral Services for Jannis K. Cheeseboro, of Columbia, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Greater Zion Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

Burial will be held at Emancipation Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Maximum of 75 people at gravesite. Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

