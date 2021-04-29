Jannie Scoville -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jannie Scoville, 91, of 898 Stilton Road died April 28, 2021, at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call the residence at 803-534-8387; her son, Tracey Scoville, at 803-210-7650; and the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.