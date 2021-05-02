Jannie Ruth Scoville -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jannie Ruth Scoville, 91, fo 898 Stilton Road, died April 28, 2021, at the Methodist Oaks following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rukes and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence, 803, 534-7650 and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com