Jannie R. Britt -- St.George

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Jannie R. Britt, 79, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Britt Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Britt officiating.

Friends may call the residence of her husband, Mr. Paul Britt, 899 SW Railroad Ave., St. George, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Jannie Britt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.