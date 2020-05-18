Jannie R. Britt -- St.George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Jannie R. Britt, 79, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Britt Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Britt officiating.

Friends may call the residence of her husband, Mr. Paul Britt, 899 SW Railroad Ave., St. George, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

