Jannie Mae Myers -- Vance

ORANGEBURG -- Jannie Mae Myers, 85, of 558 Landfill Road, transitioned Nov. 22, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman, with the Rev. Keisha D. Shuler Johnson officiating.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Following COVID-19 precautions, the family respectfully requests no visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

