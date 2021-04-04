 Skip to main content
Jannie M. Tyler -- Orangeburg
Jannie M. Tyler -- Orangeburg

Jannie M. Tyler

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Ms. Jannie M. Tyler, 66, of 145 Great Branch Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Ms. Tyler passed away Tuesday, March 23.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors.

Friends may call the family and the funeral home.

