Jannie M. Tyler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jannie M. Tyler, 66, of 145 Great Branch Road, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors at this time. Friends may call the family and the funeral home.

