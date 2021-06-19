Jannie M. Matthews -- Orangheburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jannie M. Matthews, 77, of 997 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, and formerly of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit or call the residence of her sister, Virginia Bauldrick, 997 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC (803) 535-3446 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow COVID-19 restrictions, and the family request masks must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com