Jannie Lucas Phillips -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- By divine appointment, on May 13, 2020, God dispatched his angel to accompany Mrs. Jannie Lucas Phillips to her heavenly home. In God's infinite wisdom, Jannie's earthly tasks were complete and her Father beckoned her to come home and take her rest.

Jannie Lucas Phillips was born on April 13, 1944, in St. Matthews, to the late James and Daisy Lucas. She joined Mount Pisgah AME Church at a very early age and, in 1961, she graduated from John Ford High School in St. Matthews. On Dec. 25, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, John C. Phillips, and to this union one son was born, Jonathan L. Phillips.

Jannie received a bachelor of science degree from Allen University and a Master of Education degree from the University of Hartford, Hartford, Connecticut. Her first teaching assignment was at her alma mater as a teacher of English.