Jannie Lucas Phillips -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- By divine appointment, on May 13, 2020, God dispatched his angel to accompany Mrs. Jannie Lucas Phillips to her heavenly home. In God's infinite wisdom, Jannie's earthly tasks were complete and her Father beckoned her to come home and take her rest.
Jannie Lucas Phillips was born on April 13, 1944, in St. Matthews, to the late James and Daisy Lucas. She joined Mount Pisgah AME Church at a very early age and, in 1961, she graduated from John Ford High School in St. Matthews. On Dec. 25, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, John C. Phillips, and to this union one son was born, Jonathan L. Phillips.
Jannie received a bachelor of science degree from Allen University and a Master of Education degree from the University of Hartford, Hartford, Connecticut. Her first teaching assignment was at her alma mater as a teacher of English.
John and Jannie later moved to Hartford, where she became an active and faithful member of Bethel AME Church in Bloomfield, Connecticut. She also continued her teaching career and taught for 36 years at Weaver High School in Hartford until her retirement. She had an outstanding career as a public school teacher and received many honors and awards. A major highlight of her career was being named NFL Teacher of the Month in December of 1991. She was nominated for the award by one of her former students, Eugene Robinson, of the Seattle Seahawks. The award earned her a $2,500 grant and a $5,000 scholarship for Weaver High School.
In 2003, John and Jannie relocated back to South Carolina, where she rejoined Mount Pisgah AME Church and worked faithfully until her health declined.
Jannie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Daisy Lucas; three brothers, Daniel Lucas, James "Sonny" Lucas and Waldo Lucas; and two sisters, Mary Lee, and Ceily Mae Haynes.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 54 years, John C. Phillips of the home; their only child, Jonathan L. Phillips of Columbia; one sister, Lillie Ellis of Hempstead, New York; one goddaughter, Trayc Kearney of Willingboro, New Jersey; five sisters-in-law, Verneta P. Guess and Theresa V. (Whittaker) Williams, both of Orangeburg, Gloria P. (Gary) Ransom of Sacramento, California, Susie P. Jones of Redford, Michigan, and Linda Phillips of West Hartford, Connecticut; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special expression of gratitude is extended to Jannie's caregivers, Beatrice Bartley, Dean Howell, April Williams and Mary Hook, who provided her with excellent care during her illness.
Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, a private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, in the chapel of Carson's Funeral Home, St. Matthews, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. The family appreciates your understanding in this time of uncertainty.
