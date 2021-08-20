 Skip to main content
Jannie Lee Disher -- Florida
Jannie Lee Disher -- Florida

FLORIDA -- Graveside services for Jannie Lee Disher, of Florida and formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at New Hope AME Church in St. George, with the Rev. Hall officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

