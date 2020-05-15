Jannie L. Phillips -- West Columbia
Jannie L. Phillips -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jannie L. Phillips, 76, of 300 Fox Lake Court in West Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests no home visitation.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

