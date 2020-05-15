Jannie L. Phillips -- West Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jannie L. Phillips, 76, of 300 Fox Lake Court in West Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests no home visitation.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jannie Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.