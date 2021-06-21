Jannie Donaldson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Jannie Donaldson, 80, of Blackville, and formerly of Norway, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Pruitt Health of North Augusta.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, John (Lois) Randolph, 173 Norfield Drive, Norway.

Visitors are required to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 restrictions.

Friends may also call the funeral home.