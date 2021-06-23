 Skip to main content
Jannie Donaldson -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- The graveside service for Mrs. Jannie Donaldson, 80, of Blackville, and formerly of Norway, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, St. James Road, North.

Mrs. Donaldson passed away Saturday, June 19.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her brother, John (Lois) Randolph, 173 Norfield Drive, Norway. Visitors are required to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 restrictions.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

