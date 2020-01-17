{{featured_button_text}}
Janie Summers Jacobs

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Janie Summers Jacobs, 82, of 2895 Riley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Bishop Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Ms. Jacobs passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Friends may call at the residence, 2895 Riley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

