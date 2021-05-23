Janie S. Sellers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Janie S. Sellers, 89, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Bishop LaBron E. Sellers is officiating

Mrs. Sellers passed away Sunday, May 16 at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

Friends may visit the residence with her daughter, Mrs. Constance Mays, 1446 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, daily between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-536-3516 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.