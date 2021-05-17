 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janie S. Sellers -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Janie S. Sellers -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Janie S. Sellers, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Constance Mays, 1446 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, daily between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 536-3516 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News