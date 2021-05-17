Janie S. Sellers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Janie S. Sellers, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Constance Mays, 1446 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, daily between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 536-3516 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

