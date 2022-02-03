 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janie Pough Burgess -- Neeses

Janie Pough Burgess

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mrs. Janie Pough Burgess of Drag Strip Road, Neeses, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at New Light United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shady Grove Site, Drag Strip Road, Neeses.

Mrs. Burgess passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, after a brief illness.

There will not be any viewing.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family is not receiving visitors at this time.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call the funeral home.

