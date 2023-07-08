ORANGEBURG -- Janie Mount Edmonds, 70, widow of William Spencer Edmonds, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Pastor Rueben Wright will be officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Janie was born on March 22, 1953, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Charles S. Mount and the late Dorothy Keitt Mount. She was a 1970 graduate of Edisto High School. She went on to graduate Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and become a lab technician at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. Janie enjoyed hunting, fishing and Clemson Tiger football, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, David Mount.
She and her husband were married for over 51 years and had two beautiful children, Joe F. "Jodie" Edmonds (Joan), Lindsay E. Jameson (David); a grandson, Jake Edmonds; brothers, Melvin Mount (Shirley), Robert Mount (Denise); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence, 509 Broughton Drive, Eutawville.
