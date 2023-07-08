Janie was born on March 22, 1953, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Charles S. Mount and the late Dorothy Keitt Mount. She was a 1970 graduate of Edisto High School. She went on to graduate Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and become a lab technician at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg. Janie enjoyed hunting, fishing and Clemson Tiger football, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, David Mount.