× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janie Mae Whaley

ROWESVILLE – Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Janie Mae Whaley, 66, of 795 Bay Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 1 at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janie Whaley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.