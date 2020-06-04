Janie Mae Whaley -- ROWESVILLE
ROWESVILLE – Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Janie Mae Whaley, 66, of 795 Bay Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 1 at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

