Janie Mae Moorer -- Orangeburg
Janie Mae Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Janie Mae Moorer, 92, of 533 Riggs St., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Jean Almonds, 533 Riggs St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

