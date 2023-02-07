COLUMBIA -- Janie M. Brown, 87, of 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, Apt. 18110, Columbia, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Prisma Health Richland following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Island Cemetery, Santee.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Friends may call the daughter, Geraldine Johnson, at 803-747-0333; her son, Herman Brown, at 803-378-9863, and Timothy Brown, 104 Fame Lane, Orangeburg, SC or 803-860-1787 and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

