Janie M. Brown -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Janie M. Brown, 87, of 1800 Killan Lakes Dr., Apt. 18110 Columbia, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Prisma Health in Richland following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call her daughter, Geraldine Johnson, 803-747-0333, at the residence of her son Timothy Brown, 104 Fame Lane, Orangeburg, 803-860-1780, her son Herman Brown, 803-378-9863, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

