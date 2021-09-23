 Skip to main content
Janie Louise Pough -- Cope
COPE -- Mrs. Janie Louise Pough, 78, of 4296 Bamberg Road, Cope, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

