Janie L. Banks -- Cordova

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA – Graveside funeral services for Janie L. Banks, 67, of 240 South West Circle, Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Ms. Banks died Sunday, Sept. 6.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 t0 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID 19 precautions when visiting the funeral home and while attending the graveside services.

Friends may call 803-308-9928 or 803-837-0330 for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsh.com.