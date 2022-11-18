 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janie Guess -- Texas

Janie Guess

TEXAS -- Mrs. Janie Guess, 100, formerly of Bamberg, passed Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in the state of Texas.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Walterboro. Burial follows in Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour prior to the service.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashfh.com.

