Janie Belle Williams -- Jamaica, N.Y.

JAMAICA, N.Y. -- Janie Belle Williams, of Jamaica, New York, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late James Frank and Isabelle Williams of Orangeburg. She was a 1963 graduate of Bethune Memorial High School, Bowman.

Private services will be held in New York. Condolences may be sent to her sister, Hycena Williams, at 9275 Betony Wood Trail, Lake Spivey, GA 30236, or online at TheawesomeREgroup@gmail.com