 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Janie Belle Williams -- Jamaica, N.Y.

  • 0

JAMAICA, N.Y. -- Janie Belle Williams, of Jamaica, New York, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late James Frank and Isabelle Williams of Orangeburg. She was a 1963 graduate of Bethune Memorial High School, Bowman.

Private services will be held in New York. Condolences may be sent to her sister, Hycena Williams, at 9275 Betony Wood Trail, Lake Spivey, GA 30236, or online at TheawesomeREgroup@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News