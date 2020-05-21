Janie Belle Jenkins Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Janie Belle Jenkins Brown, 96, 605 Barksdale St., Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at The Brown Cemetery, Barksdale Street, Holly Hill.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Due to COVID-19 protocol, the family is requesting the service be private.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Janie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
