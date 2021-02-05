Janie Bell Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Janie Bell Butler, 76, of 403 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Butler died Feb. 2, at Prisma Health, Columbia.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.