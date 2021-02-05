 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janie Bell Butler -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Janie Bell Butler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janie Bell Butler

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Janie Bell Butler, 76, of 403 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Butler died Feb. 2, at Prisma Health, Columbia.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News