Janie Banks -- Cordova
Janie Banks -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Janie Banks, 67, of 240 South West Circle, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash' s Funeral Home of Bamberg.

