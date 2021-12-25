Janice Ruth Bair Jones -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Janice Ruth Bair Jones, 79, of Elloree, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the rev. Todd Horton officiating. The family will receive friends in the church social hall from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Santee Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Dan Clossman, Luke Clossman, Russell Anderson, Aiden Anderson, Mack Allen Irick, and Mike Fanning.

Mrs. Jones was born July 20, 1942, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of teh Bennie Byron Bair and the late Philathea Rourk Bair. Before retirement she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress and later for Hughes Aircraft as an inspector. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Robert Milton Jones, of the home; one son, Ronnie McGee (Peggy) of Elloree; one daughter, Veronica "Ronnie" Jones of Beaufort. She was predeceased by a a daughter, Susan Griffin (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Bennie (Buddy) Bair Jr., of Elloree; and her aunt, Gloria Zeigler, of Elloree; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to a special caregiver, Sharon (Shay) Kinsey, and Sharon Jones and also Homestead Hospice.

The family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church of Elloree, mailing address: P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.