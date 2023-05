Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GASTON -- The funeral service for Mrs. Janice Malinda Brown Brooks, 59, of Gaston, SC will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Mark United Methodist Church 8502 North Road in North.

Interment will follow in St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery in North.

There will not be any public viewing.

Mrs. Brooks passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Friends may visit at the residence and also contact W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.