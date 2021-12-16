Janice Lynn DeHay Hutto -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Janice Lynn DeHay Hutto, 71, wife of Johnny Hutto, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Trident Medical Center.

Born Aug, 20, 1950, Janice was the daughter of the late Estelle Hill Dehay and Ellis Hurd DeHay. Janice was a homemaker and a member of Target United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Johnny Hutto of the home; sons, Chris Hutto and Clayton Hutto; grandchildren, Justin (Haley) Hutto and Trista Hutto; a sister, Betty (Rembert) Singletary; a brother, A.O. "Buddy" DeHay; and a number of nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her sisters, Edna Starks and Ruby Weatherford.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Target United Methodist Church, 705 Target Road, Holly Hill. The Rev. Ed Stiltz officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).