Janice K. Cheeseboro -- Orangeburg
Janice K. Cheeseboro -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Janice K. Cheeseboro, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

