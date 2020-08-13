Janice Grooms Fogle -- Statesboro, Ga.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Janice Grooms Fogle, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro, Ga.

Janice was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Bamberg, to the late Mr. Woodrow Grooms and Mrs. Blanche Morrow Grooms. She was raised and attended school in Bamberg, graduating from Bamberg High School in 1960. Later that same year, she married Robert Fogle on Aug. 14 and together they started a family. She worked at American Bank and Trust while living in Orangeburg, and also at Cooper Wiss in Statesboro before retiring as a homemaker and grandmother.

Janice loved cooking and canning, enjoyed family vacations to Edisto, and treasured time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Scott Barrow.

Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Fogle of Statesboro; her son, Robert “Bobby” A. Fogle Jr. and his wife Linda Gail of Hardeeville; her daughter, Donna Colson of Statesboro; her sisters, Marie McCollum (Alton) of Bamberg, Faye Fogle (Merritt) of Orangeburg and Cindy Goldenberg (Harold) of Cope; her grandchildren, Crystal McDuffie (Isaac) of Brooklet, Ga., Stevie McDaniel (Tamara) of Satetsboro, Tiffany Colson of Lewisville, Ala., and Matthew Barrow (Danielle) of Claxton, Ga.; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.